'Ticket To Paradise' trailer: George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite as warring exes

For those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it surely is a special time. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are teaming up for a romantic -comedy called 'Ticket To Paradise'. The news comes on a day when it has been revealed that 1990s star Cameron Diaz is 'unretiring' for a new Netflix film opposite Jamie Foxx. Roberts and Clooney have played a couple in two of the Oceans series. However, in 'Ticket To Paradise' the two play warring exes.



The trailer shows the two meeting in a flight while on their way to their daughter's wedding. Despite their differences, the two unite to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) get married to her boyfriend played by (Maxime Bouttier)

Marooned on an island with the rest of the marriage party, the two devise plans to stall the wedding - some of which are disastorous and can lead to hurting their daughter's feelings.



Watch trailer of 'Ticket to Paradise' here:





Helmed by Ol Parker, of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' the film also fetaures Amanda O'Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain, and Vanessa Everett. It is slated to released on October 21 this year