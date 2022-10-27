Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get a clean chit in the surrogacy case

Popular Indian actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have been given a clean chit in the surrogacy controversy.



The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy earlier in October, which raised questions as commercial surrogacy is not allowed in India. Days after the couple made the announcement about their twins on social media, the state health department of the Tamil Nadu government, ordered an inquiry into the matter.



Now, as the government has given a clean chit to the couple stating that the two did not violate any laws, Vignesh took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic posts on ‘spreading hate and negativity and the importance of ‘peace of mind’.





The Tamil Nadu government had formed a three-member team to investigate if there were any irregularities in the surrogacy process that the couple had taken.

According to their findings, the panel submitted a report which stated, "On investigating the doctor who provided treatment to the couple, it was discovered that the couple’s family doctor had provided a letter of recommendation in 2020 based on which treatment was provided,” the panel said.



Health Department has issued a notice to a private hospital for not retaining the medical documents of southern actress Nayanthara, her husband -- director Vignesh Sivan, and the `surrogate mother`.



However, the Health Department issued a notice to the private hospital where the procedure took place for not retaining the documents related to the case.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian informed the media that the hospital administration will face legal action.



Nayanthara and Vignesh married in June this year. The report added that the surrogate mother entered into an agreement with the couple in November 2021, and the embryo was placed in her in March this year. The twins were born in October.