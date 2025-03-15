One of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is officially on track for its March 27 release. The film was rumoured to be delayed due to a dispute between Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions over distribution rights.

Advertisment

Reports suggested that Aashirvad wanted Lyca to exit the project, but Lyca demanded ₹75 crore, the amount they had invested, plus an additional ₹10 crore as compensation. This sparked speculation that the release would be postponed.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's rumoured cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie confirmed?

However, according to a new report, Gokulam Gopal of Sree Gokulam Movies has stepped in and acquired the rights from Lyca, ensuring that the release remains on schedule. Pre-release ticket sales have already begun in the US.

Advertisment

New trailer to drop soon

Mohanlal recently shared a new poster confirming that the film has not been delayed, and a trailer is expected to drop soon. L2: Empuraan is speculated to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

The greatest trick the DEVIL ever pulled..was convincing the world he doesn’t exist! pic.twitter.com/HxWG5v7gZk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 15, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback movie drops second trailer

A star-studded cast

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday directors confirm that recent concept art leaks are fake

What is L2: Empuraan about?

The official synopsis reads: "After seizing control as Khureshi-Ab’raam, Stephen Nedumpally expands his global empire, facing betrayals, political conspiracies, and enemies from the past. As hidden truths surface, his journey takes an unexpected turn, forcing him into a deadly game of power, revenge, and survival. L2: Empuraan unveils the man beyond the myth."

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan will be released in all major Indian languages and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 27, 2025.

Also Read: District 9's Neill Blomkamp to direct Starship Troopers reboot