Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 cult classic sci-fi film Starship Troopers is officially getting a reboot, with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp at the helm. Blomkamp, known for his work on Chappie and Gran Turismo, will co-write the film alongside his wife and frequent collaborator, Terri Tatchell.

A new take on a cult classic

Starship Troopers is based on Robert A. Heinlein’s 1959 novel and is set in the 23rd century. The story follows a group of teenagers who enlist in the United Citizen Federation’s military to battle a hostile alien species known as the Arachnids.

Despite underperforming at the box office at the time of its release, the film was later praised for its satirical take on fascism, authoritarianism, and militarism, and would go on to achieve cult status. It spawned five sequels and an animated series.

Blomkamp on his love for Starship Troopers

In an interview with People, Blomkamp expressed his admiration for the 1997 film and his enthusiasm for the reboot, saying "It's something that people always associate with me. I can't go anywhere without people yelling quotes at me."

Reflecting on the film’s lasting impact, he added "When you have a movie that affects people in that way, in that depth, it doesn’t matter what it is. For some reason, Starship Troopers really resonates with people."

Blomkamp, a long-time fan of Paul Verhoeven, was previously attached to a scrapped reboot of Verhoeven’s RoboCop. Now, he finally has the chance to bring his vision to another of the director’s iconic films.

