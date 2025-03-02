Forbes' list of The World's Highest-Paid Actors is here, and like the previous year, Dwayne Johnson, popular by his ring name the Rock, has topped the list, becoming the highest-paid actor of 2024. This is the fifth time the former professional wrestler-turned-actor has led the annual rich list.

Grossing $88 million, Johnson’s massive earnings come from his deal with Netflix for the action-comedy Red One and Disney’s Moana 2. After fees, he is estimated to have earned $88 million in 2024.

For the festival-themed movie, The Rock charged an estimated $50 million, which is believed to be the largest fee-plus-buyout in streaming movie history, according to Forbes. The animated feature Moana 2 added millions more to his fortune, as the actor holds a percentage of the movie's profits as an executive producer.

Released in 2024, Moana 2 achieved phenomenal success, grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The 52-year-old actor first topped the list in 2016, earning $64.5 million, followed by 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Following Johnson, the second highest-paid actor on the list is Ryan Reynolds. Closely behind Johnson, Reynolds takes the second spot with $85 million.

The major portion of Reynolds' income comes from Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Reynolds was the lead producer, co-writer, and star of the movie.

Comedian Kevin Hart secured the third spot with his diversified work across 2024, including starring in movies and series such as Borderlands, Lift, Die Hart 2: Die Harter, and Fight Night, in addition to his stand-up shows. He earned an estimated $81 million last year.

The only female actor in the top ten was Nicole Kidman, who was listed in the eighth spot with $31 million.

Check the list here:

#1. Dwayne Johnson

$88 million ($103 million gross)

#2. Ryan Reynolds

$85 million ($100 million gross)

#3. Kevin Hart

$81 million ($108 million gross)

#4. Jerry Seinfeld

$60 million ($70 million gross)

#5. Hugh Jackman

$50 million ($66 million gross)

#6. Brad Pitt

$32 million ($42 million gross)

#7. George Clooney

$31 million ($37 million gross)

#8. Nicole Kidman

$31 million ($41 million gross)

#9. Adam Sandler

$26 million ($35 million gross)

#10. Will Smith

$26 million ($30 million gross)