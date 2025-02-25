Wait is finally over, Moana 2 is coming on OTT. After a 105-day theatrical window, the animated movie is finally released on Disney+, so those who have missed the movie on the big screen can watch it now. The sequel will release on the streaming platform on March 12.



The blockbuster film, which was released in theatres last year, was made available on the digital platform in January. However, it was made available to rent for $24.99, or purchase for $29.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms.



Sharing the announcement post, the studio wrote, ''That moments you’ve been waiting for 🌺 #Moana2 is coming to @DisneyPlus on March 12!''

Directed by a trio of David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the movie's voice cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. The cast members are Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Temuera Morrison, and many more.



''The film reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” the film synopsis reads.

With critical praise and audience love, Moana 2 was a huge box office hit. Released on Nov 27, the highly-anticipated sequel went on to earn over a whopping $1 billion at the box office, surpassing its predecessor and becoming the third highest-grossing movie of 2024 after Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine and Pixar's sequel Inside Out 2.