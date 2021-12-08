Samantha Ruth Prabhu on divorce from Naga Chaitanya: Never knew I was this strong

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced her separation from her actor now-ex husband in October, has finally spoken out about her feelings and emotions pertaining to the impending divorce.



In an interview with a media outlet, the 'The Family Man 2' actor said the divorce was affecting her mental health.



Samantha was reportedly quoted as saying, "As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did."

The actor also said she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, eventually, she realised that she is a strong woman who is going to live her life despite the issues.



"I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong," the 'Shakunthalam' actress said.



Recently, Samantha, who is all set to make her international debut with 'Arrangements of Love' to be directed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John (of 'Downton Abbey' fame), took to Instagram Stories to talk about letting go.

Samantha's acceptance Instagram Story is actually a quote by Cheryl Strayed and the same reads, "Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you will put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.” Sharing the same, Samantha wrote on top, "acceptance."



Recently, she made headlines when she was clicked visiting her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio on November 26.



This news got everyone curious and excited but it was soon learnt that she was at the studio to dub for Gunasekhar’s film 'Shaakuntalam', in which she plays the titular role.

