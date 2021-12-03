Samantha Ruth Prabhu's WhatsApp chat with mother is sweet and emotional

The relationship between a mother and daughter is truly special, and South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows that all too well.



After announcing her separation from fellow actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is moving on with her life.



The actress has been sharing posts on Instagram that talk about self worth, women empowerment and emancipation of one's inner self. Every now and then, Samantha shares cryptic messages about moving on and getting over things in life as well.

On Wednesday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of her conversation with her mother Ninette Prabhu.



Interestingly, Samantha has been sharing some motivating quotes with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid on social media. “You don’t know the new me; I put back my pieces, differently. God bless you abundantly, my baby,” her mother seems to have told Sam. Although we would have loved to read the rest of this chat between this mother and daughter, the 'The Family Man 2' actor had hidden the rest of the conversation from her followers.



Just recently, Samantha went on a soul-searching and spiritually inclined Char Dham yatra with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. Talking about her spiritual journey so far, she told a magazine, “It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown."

Talking about all the backlash and hate she has been subjected to online since her separation, Samantha said, “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

