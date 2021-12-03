Leonardio DiCaprio makes one-day trip for Sean Penn's benefit in Miami

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio went on a one-day, round trip to Miami from New York to co-host a starry charity event, reports claim.



Dicaprio attended the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland just last month, and he is again out on a roundtrip for a charitable cause, according to reports.



On Tuesday, the Oscar winner was reportedly seen enjoying some high-end art, followed by partying till wee hours of the morning with his longtime gallerist friend, Helly Nahmad.

On Wednesday, Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by Sean Penn to host a benefit at Soho Beach House, where tickets were reportedly priced at $25,000 per couple.



The event was for Penn’s charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), and focussed on its COVID-19 programs in Latin America.



Guests were informed that DiCaprio was forced to fly back to New York earlier that day, and would be returning to Miami on a flight that very evening. But he was delayed on board.



Sources have reportedly told the media that DiCaprio did his best to raise money for the cause behind the event, and had even phoned in bids from the plane for the auction. Reportedly, he had helped to raise over $500,000 for CORE.



While the star, who did manage to reach the venue by 11 PM, raised a lot of money for the charity, maany questioned whether this one-day private travel was really necessary. It was, however, not clear if he flew private or commercial.

Penn’s CORE also works on diaster management. Its official website states, “From hurricanes to wildfires, it’s impossible to ignore climate change’s role in causing natural disasters. We are committed to a future where our environment is no longer at the root of the crisis, but rather a system of support.”



On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio is passionate about climate change.



In his 2016 Oscar-winning speech, DiCaprio said, “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”



"We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this," he added.



Guests at Sean Penn’s CORE charity event in Miami Beach also included names such as Michael Braun, Dylan Penn, Alan Faena, Francisco Costa, Patricia Velasquez, Marc Anthony, Soleil Moon Frye and Balthazar Getty.

After the event, DiCaprio and Penn headed to the Faena Forum where Offset, Quavo and Kid Cudi partied until 4 AM. Reports suggest DiCaprio left the party around 1 AM and was seen getting into a car with a group of women.