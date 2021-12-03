Rihanna denies being pregnant in DM conversation with fan

Rumours and Rihanna walk hand in hand.



Talks of RiRi being pregnant has started doing the rounds again, and the global star has shut it down by allegedly exchanging direct messages (DMs) with a fan.



A personal named Jen allegedly wrote to Rihanna, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

To which the Fenty beauty owner replied, saying, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

In another news, Rihanna was recently named a national hero by her native Barbados at their republican celebration.



Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed the honour upon her, the celebrations also saw Prince Charles marking his attendance. For the special event, the 'Umbrella' singer wore a $2,700 Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 fluid twill dress that, believe it or not, sparked pregnancy rumours as many thought they could see a little bulge underneath that beautiful dress.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Mottley had said.

Rihanna has previously talked about her take on motherhood and when she wants that to happen, suggesting she would embrace it after 10 years from the day of the interview release back in 2020. “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em,” she said.

Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky.



She has also added in the past that she doesn't need a partner to start a family. “Hell, yeah, I’d have kids on my own. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives," she said.

“But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," Rihanna explained.

