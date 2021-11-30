Barbados declares Rihanna 'national hero' at republic ceremony: Watch

At the celebration for becoming a Republic, Barbados's prime minister, Mia Mottley, declared music sensation Rihanna a national hero and wished that she may always 'shine like a diamond': referring to the global star's 2021 smash hit, 'Diamonds'.



"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond," said Mia Mottley as Barbados became the world’s newest republic.

Also read: A new republic is born: Barbados ditches Britain's Queen Elizabeth



Rihanna, looked stunning in a string-orange gown, accepted the honour while the crowd gathered for the republican ceremony cheered her on.



Interestingly, Barbados' grand celebrations took place in Rihanna's hometown of Bridgetown.



Prime Minister Mia Mottley also announced that the Grammy-winning artiste would be conferred with the National Hero of Barbados honour amid thunderous clapping and hooting.

Also read: Barbados: Journey from being a British colony to a Republic



Rihanna was called on stage to be personally congratulated by PM Mottley.



"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions," Mottley told Rihanna.

Also read: UK fashion awards honour Virgil Abloh and other big-hitters

Check out all of Rihanna's pictures and videos from the event here: