Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex father-in-law Nagarjuna's studio after split from Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Akkineni is back in the news for her personal life.



The actress, who parted ways with her now-ex husband Naga Chaitanya in October this year, has removed all her photos from the time she was with the South Indian actor on social media.

She was further trolled when she did not wish her ex-husband on his birthday. However, she made headlines when she was clicked visiting her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio on November 26.



This news got everyone curious and excited but it was soon learnt that she was at the studio to dub for Gunasekhar’s film 'Shaakuntalam', in which she plays the titular role.

Meanwhile, the 'The Family Man 2' star is all set to make her international movie debut with 'Arrangements of Love', which is set to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of 'Downtown Abbey' fame.



Reports say ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel by the same name, authored by Indian writer Timeri N. Murari. Samantha will reportedly be playing the role of a strong-willed and hilarious 27-year-old woman, who is a progressive bisexual Tamil and runs her own detective agency.

