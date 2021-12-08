Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before ED today

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in relation to the money-laundering investigation lodged against multimillionaire alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



She will be recording her statement as a witness in the case. Fernandez has been questioned by the ED, in this case, earlier also. The actress is being questioned after images of her and Chandrashekhar were leaked on social media.

The questioning will happen at the MTNL building in Central Delhi where ED has an office.



Earlier this week, Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities on December 5 while she was on her way to Delhi. The authorities were acting on a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the ED against her as it feared that she might flee the country. She was quizzed at the Mumbai airport for hours and then let go.



On Monday, the ED once again sent her summons to join the ongoing probe.



The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday (December 4) filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Fernandez, as witnesses.



Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as a witness in the case.

