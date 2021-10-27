Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post on marriage, women empowerment goes viral

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently shared the news of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, shared a note on the institution of marriage.

The post in question was originally shared by Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal, and urges parents to provide daughters with the opportunity to educate themselves instead of saving money up for their weddings.

Also read: WION exclusive: Bhuvan Bam: Would've been unfair to release ‘Dhindora’ on OTT

The note read, "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

The post was also a plea to all the parents out their to "teach their daughters self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

Also read: Conservatorship ending not enough, Britney Spears wants 'justice'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went on Char Dhaam Yatra in Uttarakhand after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya. She has been sharing photos and videos from her visit to the Himalayas.

The actress is now off to an undisclosed foreign location.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2017 in Goa.

Also read: Kristen Stewart had to remind herself she's not Princess Diana for this reason

Check out her vacation pictures here: