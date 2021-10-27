Conservatorship ending not enough, Britney Spears wants 'justice'

The controversial conservatorship is finally ending, giving a new lease of life for pop star Britney Spears but it doesn’t seem to be enough for her this time.

The singer who’s had a troubled past and a difficult present because of the conservatorship and scandals she was a part of, has decided that the conservatorship going away is not enough. She wants “justice”.

The ‘Toxic’ singer is now demanding “justice” as the legal battle comes to an end. She slammed her family for putting her through a lot all these years.

Taking to her Instagram recently, Britney Spears uploaded a picture of a typewriter, which she claims to have found recently, and penned a long note stating that she's "tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa". She further wrote, "If you're rude to me then I'm done. It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after.”

On how she’s changed, she said, “Well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!! I don't mind being alone ... and actually, I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out."

She then called out her family for hurting her deeper than one could imagine. She wrote, "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is" Also read: Britney Spears throws shade at sister Jamie Lynn after she announces her own memoir

This comes after her big victory last month when court ruled in her favour and suspended her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate.

Britney Spears was put under the conservatorship arrangement in 2008, which prohibited her from taking charge of her personal, financial, and medical affairs.