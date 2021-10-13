Britney Spears throws shade at sister Jamie Lynn after she announces her own memoir

Now that Britney Spears’ little sister Jamie Lynn Spears has announced her own memoir in the wake of conservatorship controversy, the singer is shading her sister, albeit subtly.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced she's finished her memoir on October 11. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."

In her caption, Jamie did not mention that she would talk about Britney Spears but her publisher, Worthy Publishing, says in the description that the memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ will touch on Jamie Lynn's "role as Britney's kid sister."

Getting at Jamie, Britney Spears teased her own writing ventures on october 12 and wrote, "Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" Britney teased.

"Option #1 … 'S--t, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think.'"

Britney Spears had previously spoken openly about her family’s role in taking total control over her affairs during the time of conservatorship. At one time, Britney said, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply... This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!

Currently, Britney Spears’ father Jamie has been suspended from his position as conservator of her estate.