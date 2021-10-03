Britney Spears has ‘a lot of healing to do’ after her father's conservatorship suspension

Britney Spears has surely a lot of healing to do.



Earlier this week, the court suspended Britney's father Jamie Spears as her conservator after 13 years. After years of being under her dad, Spears is finally sharing her feelings.



The 39-year-old opened up about how she’s doing after the court big decision and admitted she has “healing to do” and wants to “slow down and breathe.”

In her new Instagram post, Spears said, “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Britney wrote in the caption a beautiful photo of a tall tree extending towards the blue sky."

“Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe!!!!!”. She added, “Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!”



Britney has been on a vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari since her big win against her father. She’s been active on Instagram and is regularly sharing photos and videos from her tropical getaway.

After a long, controversial battle Jamie Spears was removed from Britney’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court hearing. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended the singer's father from his long oversight of his daughter's $60 million estates.



"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Penny said during a contentious three-hour hearing.



