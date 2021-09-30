Britney Spears' father suspended from being her conservator

In what could be termed as a huge victory for pop star Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement, a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended her father, Jamie Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.



"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.



Spears will be replaced with an accountant on a temporary basis, Penny said.

The hearing was continuing on Wednesday and Penny had not made any decision on whether to terminate entirely the conservatorship that also controls the singer`s personal life.

Fans who have been rallying for the removal of Jamie for years now, had gathered outside the court in LA for the hearing. They erupted into loud cheer outside the court as the judge's ruling was conveyed.

Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter`s business affairs since 2008, when he put in place a court-approved conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown.

It has been a long battle for Britney's fans who have been demanding her freedom and end of conservatorship for years now.

Earlier this year in June the 39-year-old singer had spoken out for the first time in 13 years, demanding for the removal of her father as her conservator. Spears told the judge that she found it abusive and humiliating.

She did not take part in Wednesday`s hearing but was represented by her attorney Mathew Rosengart.



The singer`s father made a surprise request earlier in September for her conservatorship to end. His attorneys on Wednesday argued there was no need for him to step down because all sides had agreed the contentious arrangement should end.

Rosengart said it would take time to wind down the conservatorship and he said Jamie Spears wanted to avoid having to answer questions about his actions.

A New York Times documentary released last week alleged that the singer`s phone and bedroom were bugged by security staff working for her father.



Over the past few months, public support for her has swelled and some restrictions Spears complained about have been loosened. Two weeks ago she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, her personal trainer boyfriend of more than four years.