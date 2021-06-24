From lithium intake to being forced to go on tour: Britney Spears & her slew of shocking revelations on conservatorship

Britney made her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown. The arrangement made her father Jamie Spears as her and her estate's conservatory, which literally made him take control of her life for all these years.

The 39-year-old singer spoke uninterrupted about how her life has been under the conservatorship of her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back,".

From birth control, forced to take Lithium and 2018 LA tour, here are some biggest bombshells from Britney's court hearing.