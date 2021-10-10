Britney Spears' new book to talk about a murdered girl amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is writing a book!



Amid her legal conservatorship battle, Spears is planning to write a fiction book about a girl who was murdered yet her ghost gets stuck in a limbo because of her trauma and pain.

The 39-year-old superstar announced this latest update through a new post on her Instagram account.



“I’m writing a book📚 about a girl, who was murdered 👀 … yet her ghost 👻 gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know 🌎 !!!!” she wrote.

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!” she continued.

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!! She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION 💭 is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again 😉 ✍🏻 !!!!”



Meanwhile, Spears scored a major legal victory on her conservatorship battle recently after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father Jamie Spears as her conservator after 13 years.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended the singer's father from his long oversight of his daughter's $60 million estates.



"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Penny said during a contentious three-hour hearing.