Nipah Virus Outbreak: What parents need to know to protect kids

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus with high contagion potential, capable of spreading from bats to humans and other animals. Infections caused by the Nipah virus are associated with a notable fatality rate. It can spread through contaminated food and directly between humans, making it an infectious disease and causing serious illness and death.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus

The initial symptoms of Nipah virus infection in children can be very similar to those of common diseases, making early detection a challenge. However, parents and caregivers should be alert if a child shows any of the following symptoms:

Fever and Headache: One of the early indicators of Nipah virus infection is persistent fever accompanied by headache. It is important to note that normal fever-reducing medicines cannot reduce this fever.

Cough and respiratory problems: After viral transmission, children may have a persistent cough and experience difficulty breathing. These respiratory symptoms can sometimes be confused with a lung infection.

Vomiting and seizures: As the infection progresses, children may develop nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, seizures may occur, which is particularly worrying.

Muscle pain and weakness: Nipah virus infection can cause muscle pain and weakness in children, making it challenging for them to walk or move comfortably.

Difficulty breathing: In the most severe cases, children may have difficulty breathing due to the infection. Children displaying these symptoms need immediate medical care.

How to Protect the Children

Educate your children: Explain to children what the Nipah virus is and how it spreads. Teach them the importance of hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick animals and do not consume fruits that have come in contact with bats.

Practice good hygiene: Encourage children to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals and after being in public. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Avoid close contact with sick persons: Teach your children to maintain physical distance from anyone who is sick or has a Nipah virus infection.

Stay informed: Be aware of every piece of information related to the Nipah virus. This will help you make informed decisions about your child's activities and interactions.

Use masks when appropriate: Depending on local conditions and guidelines, encourage children to wear masks in crowded or indoor settings where social distancing may be challenging.

Vaccinations: At present, there is no specific vaccine available for the Nipah virus. Keep informed about the latest developments regarding Nipah virus vaccines.

Seek medical help immediately: If a child shows symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting or trouble breathing, seek medical help immediately. If recently come in contact with sick animals or people, inform healthcare providers about it.

It is important for parents to be aware of the risks and take appropriate precautions to protect their children against the Nipah virus outbreak. Education, good hygiene practices and staying informed are the keys to stopping the spread of the virus and ensuring your family's safety.

(With inputs from Dr Pawan Kumar, Senior Consultant Pediatrics, MBBS, MD, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital)

