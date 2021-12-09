More 'power' to Britney Spears! Judge allows her to sign paperwork, handle finances

Love, light and more independence to global pop star Britney Spears! According to reports, for the first time in almost 14 years, Britney Spears can finally sign off things within the framework of law. The musician, who turned 40 recently, is finally able to sign her own paperwork and handle her own finances as a result of the end of her conservatorship.



On Wednesday, according to a news report by Variety, Judge Brenda J. Penny granted the aforementioned rights back to Spears at a hearing.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Leonardo DiCaprio: Jonah Hill's a genius, would love to work on 100 more films with him



The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, attended the hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on her behalf.



After the hearing, Rosengart told reporters that while this is a minor victory for Spears, the judge has granted her the power to endorse documents on her own, meaning “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”



Rosengart also spoke to Judge Penny, saying his client, “as an independent woman, not under conservatorship,” should be able to write her own documents.

Also read: Katrina-Vicky's intimate wedding leads to hilarious meme fest on social media



During Wednesday’s hearing, it was said that Zabel will continue to work with Britney Spears until January 19, which is when the next hearing is slated to take place.



Ex-conservator Jamie Spears was on the phone during the court hearing and his lawyer, Alex Weingarten, asked Penny for the father to have access to Britney Spears' estate plan.



But Zabel’s attorney objected to the motion, adding, “In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan” to their family or friends.



Rosengart also alleged during his outside-courtroom interaction with the media that Jamie Spears did not cooperate with their demands for certain documents that his law firm is of the opinion will “shed light in regard to his abuses and the alleged conduct.”



He went on to add that if Spears’ father doesn’t comply with their requests, his firm will be serving him a deposition.

Also read: Pehchaan kaun? Young pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, others are nostalgia personified



"We served papers for his deposition. He did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed. But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition," the attorney concluded.