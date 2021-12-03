Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after Sam Asghari calls her 'wife' in a sweet birthday post

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married? This is what everyone is thinking after Sam Asghari's sweet birthday wish for Spears.



Marking the pop star's special birthday, post her conservatorship ended, Asghari took to his Instagram handle to honour Britney with a heartfelt tribute. However, what triggered marriage rumours was Sam referring to Britney as his 'wife' in his Instagram caption.

Flings, marriages and engagements! Britney Spears’ dating history



Sharing a series of cute photos of them, Sam wrote: "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart. I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife."

Fans were quick to notice, with one writing: "Wife??? When??? Congratulations!!!." Another wrote, ''wife???? omg''



''Love this so much. To his wife ❤️. Happy 1st birthday, 27th birthday and 40th birthday 🎉. The Britney fans will understand that.'' The third user wrote.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari go on first trip since squashing of her conservatorship



Meanwhile, Britney herself also took to Instagram to share photos with Sam from her birthday celebration although, in her post, the songstress referred to Asghari as her "fiance."

''Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!.''



Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year.



Britney also shared a heartfelt note on her first birthday after her 14-year long conservatorship ended.



"I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram in celebration of her special day. “Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes." She added, “Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne no lie !!!!,'' she wrote alongside a video of them celebrating.