Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's intimate wedding leads to hilarious meme fest on social media

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the most talked about event of the season. The two Bollywood stars are reportedly tying the knot at a luxury resort in Rajasthan on Thursday.



The intimate wedding will see only 120 guests in attendance. While the couple has not confirmed the news in public, numerous reports around the wedding seem to be floating on the internet. From guests receiving secret pass-codes to the couple making everyone sign a non-disclosure agreement to mobile bans- the media has reported multiple clauses to the wedding of the year. None are confirmed to be true.



Needless to say, social media has had the best reaction to the rules that reportedly have been set by the couple for a very private event.

Have a look at some of the hilarious reactions to Vicky-Katrina's big wedding.

will you be allowed to go back home after attending the vicky-katrina wedding???? — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) December 4, 2021 ×

The only thing left to hear for Vicky Katrina wedding is that shaadi ke baad mandap banane walo ke haath kaat diye jaenge. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 4, 2021 ×

All guests at vicky katrina wedding will have to donate their eyes before leaving so they can't see a better wedding in future. 🙏 — rohit fan acc (@The_Sleigher) December 3, 2021 ×

An uninvited guest trying to enter the Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding ceremony.. pic.twitter.com/JtK60gEK8G — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 3, 2021 ×

Security guard at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding. pic.twitter.com/HOSwbCPgpp — your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) December 5, 2021 ×

Media sending their journalists to cover Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/ufKVTRk5tL — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021 ×

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9. The intimate affair will have close family and friends in attendance. The couple is likely to host a reception for their colleagues in the film industry at a later stage.

