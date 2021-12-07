'Stop fantasizing about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding,' says a close friend of the couple

Katrina Kaif’s friends are none too pleased by the supposed lies being spread about her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.

“Every portal has all the ‘inside details.’ But those details are nothing but fiction. More than 75 percent of what you are reading about the wedding is fabricated. The biggest joke is the ‘news’ that Katrina’s brother will be her ‘best man' at her wedding.Arrey bhai,shaadi mandap pe ho raha hai,church mein nahin. Bestman kahan se aa gaya?" the friend asks in bemused annoyance.

This friend also reveals why Katrina and Vicky Kaushal opted to keep the wedding a secret: “It was Katrina’s decision to keep the wedding plans away from prying eyes. She is very superstitious about the wedding, considering what happened the last time(when she was on the verge of marrying Ranbir Kapoor). This time she doesn’t want anything to go wrong."

The friend also reveals that the wedding would be an intimate affair.“Only the close family and friends from both ends. No wedding reception has been discussed as yet. Reports on this are merely a logical guess.”