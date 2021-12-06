In pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal turn heads as they leave for Rajasthan wedding

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 06, 2021, 10:21 PM(IST)

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and her mother spotted leaving for wedding venue. Photograph:( Instagram )

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

The going-to-be weds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal left for their wedding earlier today. The duo left their Mumbai residences respectively as they posed for the paparazzi. 

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a vibrant mustard yellow sharara ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna that had beautiful white embroidery. She kept the makeup minimal and left her hair loose. 

Vicky Kaushal was dressed in a light orange printed shirt with beige pants. Both actors were accompanied by their family and other members of their entourages. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot: What we know so far about the big Bollywood wedding

Katrina Kaif glows in white as she arrives at Vicky Kaushal's home for pre-wedding function; see pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The sangeet and mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8 and the wedding itself on December 9.

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif's sister Natasha and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania were pictured at Jaipur airport.

The guest list for the wedding has been kept a secret with reported non-disclosure policies and secret codes for venue access. Guests will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID or show a negative RT-PCR test result in order to attend, Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan told PTI. Mobile ban at Katrina-Vicky's wedding? Close friend of the couple rubbishes wedding pre-conditions

