Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding card revealed! It's all pastel and gold

We finally have our hands on Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding card.

The wedding invitation looks beautiful with pink and cream colour combination that the couple has reportedly sent out to their 120 guests. The wedding invitation has floral borders and Vicky and Katrina’s names printed in gold in the center.

Katrina Kaif is also said to have sent out little packages with the invitation that were wrapped in brown paper and white ribbon.

The couple will get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple have already started. There’s to be a sangeet ceremony today evening followed by a haldi ceremony. In pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal turn heads as they leave for Rajasthan wedding

The 700-year-old hotel situated in Sawai Madhopur district, has been decorated with a rustic heritage look as the couple reportedly wanted some 'natural' elements with a mix of artificial decor.

So far, some guests have already reached the venue including Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, director Kabir Khan, wife Mini Mathur and family, singer Gurdaas Maan, the couple's families including all of Katrina Kaif's immediate family that lives out of India.

Katrina Kaif's mehendi will be done by celebrity artist Veena Nagda. The security of the venue will be headed by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera. All of Salman Khan's family will be there for the wedding.