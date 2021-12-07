Viral video: Pakistani bride's Shah Rukh Khan-themed pre-wedding function is pure love!

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is truly a global star with fans all around the world obsessing over his films, romantic charm and style. In a recent example of love from across the borders, a Pakistani bride threw a Shah Rukh Khan-themed pre-wedding function (dholki) in which all guests were to come dressed with masks of the actor but there was a catch.

Each of these masks had to be of Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy characters. So each guest was a sport and turned as different characters from the star’s Bollywood films.

Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding function are now going viral and we can’t help but notice how much fandom Indian stars enjoy in Pakistan.

A Pakistani journalist shared these on her Instagram profile and captioned it: “So so so cute! A #ShahrukhKhan themed dholki with all the dulhan’s friends dressed up as Shahrukh Khan characters from his different movies! I love how the dulhan twirls against the Shahrukh cutout!” Inside Fawad Khan's 40th birthday bash: Actor crooned Kishore Kumar song, Sanam Saeed part of guest list

“Also, what Shahrukh Khan character would you play if you had to go to a party like this one? I’d totally go K-K-K-Kiran!” the journo added.

Check it out: