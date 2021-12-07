Inside Fawad Khan's 40th birthday bash: Actor crooned Kishore Kumar song, Sanam Saeed part of guest list

Inside Fawad Khan's 40th birthday bash: Actor croons Kishore Kumar song, Sanam Saeed, Faisal Kapadia part of guest list



Pakistani actor Fawad Khan brought in his 40th birthday on top of a yacht in Dubai amid friends and colleagues crooning to a Kishore Kumar song.



Fawad's video of singing 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe' has since gone viral on social media. The bash took place a few days back as Fawad turned a year older on November 29.

The videos indicate that the party was attended by some of the prominent faces of showbiz in Pakistan, including Fawad's 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' co-star Sanam Saeed and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Mohib Mirza, 'Churails' star Sarwat Gillani, Strings’ Faisal Kapadia. Others like Asim Jofa, Asim Raza and Bilal Lashari were also present at the party.



Another video shows Fawad cutting the birthday cake with his wife Sadaf. The actor was dressed in a pair of blue jeans and white-collar shirt. He along with many other guests were seen sporting a black sweatshirt that read 'All in at FK’s 40th birthday at Palazzo Versace Dubai'.

The birthday boy's singing video has gone viral on social media and one can see that the actor is a talented singer as he croons the Kishore Kumar classic from 'Satte Pe Satta' perfectly.

Another video has former Strings singer Faisal Kapadia singing the birthday song for Fawad as others join in.

The birthday squad was a large one as is indicated in one of the group photos. The guests danced to popular Bollywood numbers including 'Ghungroo' from 'War'.

The videos surfaced thanks to some of those who attended the bash. Fawad, who is present on social media, usually refrains from posting anything related to his personal life. The actor only promotes his projects on social media.