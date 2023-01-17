Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo; What is this autoimmune disease?

Malayalam producer, singer and actress Mamta Mohandas, who was last seen in 'Jana Gana Mana' opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed that she has been diagnosed with vitiligo. She shared two photos from her home and penned a heartfelt note.

"Dear [sun emoji], I embrace you now like I have never before. So spotted, I’m losing colour. I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got. For I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace," she wrote and added several hashtags like #vitiligo, #autoimmunedisease, #autoimmune, #faceit, #healing and #fightit to the post.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or colour. It's caused by the lack of melanin and the discoloured areas usually get bigger with time. This skin disorder is most noticeable among people with darker skin as the contrast between normal skin tone and white patches is more pronounced.

In this condition, the melanocytes, present in the skin that make pigments, are attacked and destroyed.

Symptoms of Vitiligo

The biggest sign of vitiligo is the appearance of light or depigmented spots on the skin. Other symptoms include:

Hair turning prematurely grey or white

Eyelashes or eyebrows losing colour

Change of colour in the retina of the eye

Colour loss in the nose and mouth

Inflammation in ears or eyes

The exact cause of vitiligo isn't known, but there is a strong connection between this skin condition and genetics or family history. External factors like sunburn, emotional distress and exposure to chemicals can also trigger this condition or make it worse.

