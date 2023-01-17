Jeremy Renner's friends fear snowplough accident will leave actor crippled for life: Report

'Avengers' actor Jeremy Renner's horrendous leg injury from a snowplough accident has left his friends and family worried. They fear that the injuries could leave the actor crippled for life. Renner is currently hospitalised and is on the road to recovery.

"Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all," a source close to the situation was quoted as saying by RadarOnline. "His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether."

Meanwhile, one of the actor's friends opened up about his present condition and said, "It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there."

"The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury," the friend added.

The friend also stated that the actor almost "bled out" while waiting for help to arrive. "He was in a lot of pain and was having difficulty breathing," he added.

The 52-year-old was helping a family member move his stranded vehicle near his $2 million Lake Tahoe ranch on New Year’s Day when he was run over by the 14,300-pound plough. After the horrific accident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

After the accident, Renner’s rep released a statement updating fans on his health condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his rep shared in the statement.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

