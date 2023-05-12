Kim Kardashian's lookalike death: 'Unlicensed' Florida practitioner charged with involuntary manslaughter

Florida-based 'unlicensed' practitioner Vivian Alexandra Gomez, who allegedly administered the bogus butt injections that killed Kim Kardashian's lookalike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani, has been nabbed and is currently in police custody. She's been charged with 2 felonies - involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Christina died on April 20 due to cardiac arrest related to illegal cosmetic injections used to enlarge the butt area. And the same day, the 50-year-old Florida woman, who gave Christina the illicit backroom butt-lift, was arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

It's still unknown what was in the injections and cops say that Vivian did not have a license to practice medicine.

According to reports, Vivian gave "several injections" to Christina at her hotel room in California. Speaking to People, a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr Michael K. Obeng, revealed that these illicit injections are extremely dangerous and can even lead to death.

"Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body," Michael explained. "And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream."

The medical expert continued, "And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis (or dead tissue). So that's a huge danger."

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 a.m. on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying...on the other end of the line... Ashten is dying... Ashten is dying...," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

They said that "after arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call, our family continued living a nightmare."

The family continued, "We were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," adding that her death followed a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with," they further said on the page. "She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people."

"Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives. We love you so much Chrissy," they wrote.

Concluding the message, the model's family penned, "We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace."

(With inputs from agencies)

