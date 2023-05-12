Dahaad review: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma's show is effective and credible

The beauty of Ruchika Oberoi and Reema Kagti's new web series Dahaad lies in its subtle and effective storytelling. On the face of it, Dahaad- which means roar in Hindi- looks like a gritty crime thriller complete with a serial killer on the loose in a small town in North India with a woman police officer trying to tie the loose ends and crack the case. The trope is a familiar one- explored far too many times in Hindi cinema and lately even in OTT platforms. But what differentiates Dahaad from the rest is how without adapting the usual formula of guns, abuses, and violence- it manages to highlight society, and structural problems that exist in small towns in India despite technological advancement.



The plot is simple- a series of mysterious disappearances of young women in Mandawa- a small town in Rajasthan over a period of time makes the local police grow suspicious. Police station chief Devi Singh (Gulshan Devaiah), and his subordinates Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) and Kailash (Sohum Shah) initially pursue a case of inter-caste marriage but eventually stumble upon a series of unsolved, open-and-shut cases of women who disappeared or left home to live a life with a man they allegedly were in love with. Anjali- a feisty local cop- gets more invested in the case as she joins the dots and is convinced that the mysterious disappearance and murders of women are linked to a common person.



After a brief cat-and-mouse-chase, their suspicion rests on the most unassuming person. A Hindi literature professor Anand(Vijay Verma) teaches at a girls' college and does social work over the weekend. A mild-mannered, soft-spoken man who is a doting father and a caring husband. But how to nab him when his record seems clear?



The 8 part series delves deep into the lives of all the protagonists even as the core plot of finding the killer looms large. Anjali has to not just fight sexism at the workplace but also casteism as she belongs to a lower caste. Despite her rank in the police force, she is often questioned about her lineage and gender. Then there is Devi Singh who has to balance home, teenage kids and his reputation of being a non-corrupt softy at work. His honesty has caused him to be transferred to Mandawa where he now perhaps is solving the biggest case of his career. There is Kailash who, because of his illegal ways, has been transferred and is struggling to get a proper posting elsewhere. He is also nervous about impending fatherhood.





Perhaps the most interesting character of the show is Anand. Played to perfection by Vijay Verma, Anand is a complex character. He appears to be a do-gooder and that itself forms an alibi for the police ultimately. Too perfect, too seamless and too calculative to a fault. His marriage is in shambles as he spends most of his time out of home, and his relationship with his own father is hanging on a loose thread he thinks he is too much of a softy and not a real man. He dresses up clean, he speaks softly and one can't fathom why would he be the prime suspect.



Dahaad wins not only for the way it deals with multiple societal issues but also because of its casting done brilliantly by casting agent Nandini Shrikent. Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah are brilliant in their respective roles - never overstepping and keeping it restrained. Sinha, who is mostly known for her boisterous roles on the big screen brings in a certain maturity to her character. It is on her able shoulders that the story rests and as Anjali Sinha shines.





Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah- terribly underrated in the Hindi film industry- are pitch-perfect. Devaiah brings in grace to his honest cop character. He is restrained and stunning and makes his character extremely likable. You don't want anything bad to happen to him. Shah plays an alpha male, who fights anxiety and familial pressure silently - not knowing how to take up new responsibilities in life.



The star of the show, though, is Vijay Verma. He has a more complex role and Verma does not disappoint. You almost feel sympathetic towards his character even though you are aware of how is orchestrating one crime after the other.

The cinematography by Yogi Sankotra, and Tanay Satam sets the mood right of a mystery that takes time to unfold. I do wish that the lighting was better as some portions are so hard to watch - with the story unfolding in almost near darkness.