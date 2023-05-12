A lip reader breaks down intense moment between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at The Mother premiere

Trouble in paradise for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? The much-in-love couple was seen sharing an intense moment together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new movie titled The Mother. Dressed in their best, the actors made their red carpet appearance on May 11 in Los Angeles.

At the red carpet something seemed to have happened and JLo was seen mouthing something to Ben Affleck. Several pictures from the red carpet suggest a tense exchange between the pair as they posed for the cameras.

Reported in Daily Mail, a lip reader said that Jennifer and Ben’s conversation was not heated at all. In fact, they appear to be assuring each other and planning their poses. At one point, it looks like Jennifer Lopez is worrying about her top. The lip reader suggests that she asked Ben if she was “showing too much.”

Ben Affleck then reassured her and said, “don’t worry, babe” to her. They were later spotted kissing on the red carpet, much to the relief of the onlookers.

While posing for photos, Jennifer also seemingly told Ben to “come close to me.” After they were done with pics, they continued on with the night.

On the work front, Ben's last project Air, starring Matt Damon, himself and Viola Davis, released on Prime Video on May 12. Jennifer can be seen in The Mother.

