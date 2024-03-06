Kate Middleton to make her first public appearance in this event post surgery?

Ever since Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, there has been a lot of speculations about when the royal would be resuming her duties. If reports are to go by, the Princess Of Wales will inspect soldiers during an engagement at the Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8. Over 1,400 soldiers will take part in the review, which is a forerunner to the Trooping the Colour parade that will be held the following weekend. The announcement was made on the official British Army website on Tuesday. The event will take place on two dates. The announcement was accompanied with a photo of Kate in her teal green outfit as she inspected the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day last year. King Charles named Kate, as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards shortly after becoming monarch in 2022.

King Charles to attend Trooping the Colour event



Trooping the Colour is the event to officially mark Britian's King Charles’ birthday. King Charles has been undergoing cancer treatment and has stayed away from the public eye since his diagnosis. He is likely to attend the parade on June 15.



Meanwhile, fans of Kate have been discussing the possibility of the Princess returning to public eye before June itself.



Many feel the British military may have got ahead of itself by announcing Kate's involvement in the event. Most all official outings made by Kate and Prince WIlliam are announced by Kensington Palace.



Princess Kate has attended Trooping the Colour every year since marrying Prince William in 2011 barring the time during the pandemic when it was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Kate Middleton's surgery



Kate has been recovering at home, - at Adelaide Cottage- since being discharged from the hospital where she spent 13 days. One Monday. she was spotted in a care sitting next to her mother- for the first time since her surgery.



Princess Kate’s surgery was announced in a statement by Kensington Palace on Jan. 17. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."