Doctor shares prevention tips for dengue and malaria fever

In recent decades, the number of dengue and malaria outbreaks has grown dramatically with about half of the world's population currently at risk, says WHO. It's a global burden and the recent alarming increase in case numbers is just another sign to hold our guard up and take measures that will help us keep the dengue and malaria fever away.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Wasim Khot, consultant for infectious diseases at Global Hospital in Parel, shared a 4-step plan to defeat malaria and dengue in 2022. Scroll to read!

Understand: To defeat any epidemic or outbreak, we must first understand what we are dealing with.

Dengue is a viral infection that is usually transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes or, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. These mosquitoes can bite throughout the day, both indoors as well as outdoors.

Meanwhile, malaria is another life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease that is transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes. They transmit a parasite known as plasmodium to humans, which causes fever, chills, and headaches.

Also read: Dangerous mercury levels in skincare products cause multiple health problems

Find: The second step is to find the breeding sites and prevent mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats. Since mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in clean stagnant water, you must clean water containers, open storage tanks, drain plant or flower pots and discard objects where water can get accumulated.

Clean: Once you have identified these breeding places, start the cleaning process. After discarding the water, clean the containers and leave them outside in the sun for a few hours. Cover your water tanks, containers and utensils with a lid. Also, ensure that there the drains are not clogged and water is flowing freely.

Also read: Medical expert shares ways to maintain muscle and bone health with diabetes

Safety: Wear clothes with long sleeves while visiting regions that have high malaria and dengue cases. Use mosquito repellants and mosquito nets while sleeping. Keep your windows closed or get window screens installed. Also, cooperate with health authorities in implementing mosquito control measures in your surroundings.

"To cure dengue and malaria fever, one must increase their fluid intake. You can take paracetamol for fever but do not take painkillers like NSAIDs. You should follow the advice given by your physician," said Dr Wasim.