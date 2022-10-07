Medical expert shares ways to maintain muscle and bone health with diabetes

Did you know diabetes, which is a major cause of bone and joint problems, blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation, was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths in 2019? And, most people don't even consider it a public health problem that the ability to approach epidemic proportions globally.

According to medical experts at Global Hospital, diabetes is a chronic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose, which if untreated over time can cause damage to vital organs like the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. And, recent studies have shown that this chronic disease can also severely affect bone and muscle health, making them more prone to fractures.

According to research published in 2016, there is a 7-fold increase in hip fractures in patients with type 1 diabetes(T1DM). In type 2 diabetes(T2DM), this risk is increased by 1.3 times. Therefore, Dr Sneha Kothari says that it is extremely important for diabetic patients to take extra care of their bone and muscle health and prevent all the musculoskeletal discomforts associated with long-standing, uncontrolled diabetes.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Global Hospital, Mumbai, shared important tips to maintain bone and muscle health for diabetic patients. Read on!

How does diabetes affect bone health?

Our bones undergo continuous repair, says Dr Kothari. However, diabetics and lack of insulin levels in the body interfere with the formation of new bone leading to weak bone and muscle health. Other factors that attribute to poor musculoskeletal health are:

Reduced release of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1)

Poor absorption of calcium in the body

Increased oxidative stress

Increased glycation where sugar molecules bind to proteins and fats

Loss of calcium in the urine

All these factors weaken the nerves (diabetic neuropathy), affect vision, and disrupt the normal mechanisms that build and maintain bone mass and strength thus predisposing a diabetic person to an increased risk of bone disorders.

Which bone diseases are more prevalent in diabetics?

People with long-standing and/or uncontrolled diabetes are more prone to:

Osteoporosis: weakening of the bones due to low bone mineral density or poor bone quality

weakening of the bones due to low bone mineral density or poor bone quality Osteoarthritis: Wear and tear of the cartilage

Wear and tear of the cartilage Frozen shoulder: A decreased range of motion of the shoulder

A decreased range of motion of the shoulder Charcot joint: Severe degradation of joints and muscles due to nerve damage

Severe degradation of joints and muscles due to nerve damage Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH): Extreme pain and stiffness in the back or neck due to the hardening of tendons and ligaments that affects the spine

Extreme pain and stiffness in the back or neck due to the hardening of tendons and ligaments that affects the spine Diabetic hand syndrome: Thickening or hardening of the skin on the hands leading to difficult finger movement

Thickening or hardening of the skin on the hands leading to difficult finger movement Dupuytren’s contracture: Thickening of tissues beneath the skin of the palm and fingers leading to hand deformity

What can be done to maintain bone and muscle health with diabetics?