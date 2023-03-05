Cardiologist reveals five unusual signs that mean you may be susceptible to a heart attack

Heart disease is often considered an old man's disease, but a recent uptick in the number of young people dying of heart attacks has busted this myth. From a 22-year-old groom who died in the middle of his wedding ceremony to the 16-year-old who died while playing cricket, the headlines these days are unfortunately scattered with mentions of cardiac attacks. It can happen to any person, whatever their age. So, is there anything we can do to identify if we are at risk? According to a cardiologist at a leading New York city cardiology hospital, there are five unexpected signs that you or someone you know may be at risk of developing heart disease.

Writing for Daily Mail, Dr Deepak Bhatt, a cardiologist at New York's Mount Sinai hospital, says that the signs are generally subtle. He asserts that common problems like anxiety, fatigue and limb pain could actually be a sign of something much more serious.

Let's take a look at the signs you need to be wary of:

Anxiety

These days, given the schedule and lifestyle we keep, almost everyone feels anxious. However, as per Bhatt, this could point to underlying heart problems.

As per him, anxiety and heart disease generally come hand in hand, constant uneasiness can damage the heart over time.

"It's hard to know which came first. It's a chicken or egg situation," he says.

A 2015 study by Harvard University researchers found that anxiety increases the risk of coronary artery disease (CAD) turning fatal by 21 per cent.

Sweating

Think profuse, excess sweating. This can be due to your heart working overtime to pump blood through blocked passageways. The cardiologist warns that sudden profuse sweating, "especially when a person is not taking part in physical activity, could be one of the first signs of a heart attack."

Leg pain

Many of us might consider this a side-effect of getting older, but even this could be an unexpected signal towards heart disease.

Tingling and pain in the legs are actually major symptoms. It happens due to Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). As per Daily Mail, this condition happens when "arteries in the legs become narrow and blocked by the build-up of plaque".

Bhatt says that "even doctors don't think about it."

"If a person suffers pain, numbness or tingling in the legs while walking, and then it suddenly stops when they take a moment of rest, it could be time to go to the doctor," he adds.

Fatigue

Getting tired at the end of the day is normal, but chronic fatigue isn't.

"Fatigue is a tough one," says Bhatt, "it's a very non-specific symptom. Most fatigue is not due to heart disease, maybe just a bad night's sleep."

However, if you are suffering from chronic, constant fatigue, it might be time to see a doctor.

Stomach problems

People suffering from heart disease often report stomach and digestion issues, which get worse as the cardiovascular condition worsens.

Sudden and sharp pain, usually in the upper right portion of a person's stomach, could point to heart disease. This often comes with sudden, significant weight loss.

While these signs may be innocuous for the majority of people, if they are accompanied by giveaway symptoms like chest tightening or are happening to a person with a history of heart disease, seeking medical help is the right way to go.

