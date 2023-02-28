VIDEO | 19-year-old Indian dies of cardiac arrest while dancing

A 19-year-old boy died in the southern Indian state of Telangana while dancing during a wedding. The boy collapsed on the ground in the middle of his routine, with doctors suggesting that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 kilometres from the capital city of Hyderabad. The entire episode was caught on video which has since gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the boy, wearing black trousers, white shirt and a vest can be seen joyfully dancing to the song playing in the background. He looks perfectly fine while putting on a show as his friends cheer around.

However, 40 seconds into the video, the boy hunches forward and a few seconds later collapses face-first into the ground. The friends around think that it is part of the dance routine and cheer him. But the boy lies there unconscious.

The boy was rushed to the Bhainsa Area hospital but it was too late as the doctors declared him dead.

Netizens who watched the video were in shock as most commented that such incidents had become a regular occurrence in recent times.

"Fourth such incident in a week!!! What is happening?" said one Twitter user while another added, "That’s what Covid does to you."

Last week, in a similar incident, 40-year-old Mohammad Rabbani died during a wedding function when applying turmeric on the groom. Rabbani was laughing and cracking jokes before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the floor. The video of the incident was also caught on camera.

On Friday, in another incident to have been reported in Telangana, a labourer nearly lost his life while attempting to catch a bus. He felt a sudden bout of pain in his chest area and instantly collapsed. Fortunately, an on-duty traffic cop present at the spot gave him CPR and saved his life.

