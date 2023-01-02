Celebratory gunshots gone wrong! Man dies of heart attack after shooting guest

A party thrown on New Year’s Eve went awry wrong after the host accidentally shot at a guest and then died of a heart attack in Karnataka. Manjunath Olekar, aged 67, was making preparations to fire celebratory shots using his gun during the party in his house in Shivamogga city on Saturday.

The host misfired the gun and his guest Vinay U, aged 34, was hit by the bullet. An investigation has been initiated by the police into the incident.

The tradition of firing gunshots in the air on special occasions like weddings is common in several parts of the country, which often leads to injuries and accidental deaths.

The police officials stated that Olekar, who owned a licensed gun, had allegedly used it in the last few years to mark the new year’s arrival.

Shivamogga’s police superintendent GK Mithun Kumar said that at the party, the gun was being loaded by Olekar when he "accidentally pressed the trigger" and shot Vinay, who was a friend of his son.

"A firearm can be used only in certain circumstances. Not to fire in the air to celebrate," said the police official. The people rushed Vinay to the hospital after he was shot but he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

"Following the incident, Olekar went into shock and collapsed," said Kumar. The people of Shivamogga have been so shocked by the bizarre incident that those who did not know the businessman personally also visited his house and paid their respects.

"I just felt sad, so I went to pay my homage," said one of the residents.