Nearly 100 people die of heart attack in Kanpur within 7 days: Report

During the course of the last five days, 98 people have died in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, owing to heart and brain strokes. According to the statistics given by the L.P.S Institute of Cardiology, 44 of the 98 fatalities occurred in hospitals, while 54 people passed away even before receiving the treatment.

Data from Kanpur's Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery reveals that 723 cardiac patients visited the hospital's emergency and outpatient departments in the last week, as per Deccan Herald.

On Saturday, six patients died while receiving treatment at the Institute of Heart Disease, and fourteen patients who had been suffering from a severe cold passed away from a heart attack. There were eight people who were brought dead to the institute.

At the city's SPS Heart Institute, 14 people died in the last 24 hours. The Heart Disease Institute currently has 604 patients undergoing care, including 54 new and 27 old patients.

Doctors believe that the sudden blood pressure spikes brought on by the cold and blood clotting, are triggering heart and brain attacks, DNA reported.

Vinay Krishna, Director of Cardiology advised patients to protect themselves from the cold waves.

"Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have got cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as far as possible," a faculty member at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, IANS reported.

A severe, protracted cold wave that has affected parts of northern India has disrupted daily life. More than a hundred flights and scores of trains have been delayed due to dense fog, which has caused mayhem at airports and train terminals.

The officials expect cold waves to start subsiding from January 10 onwards, BBC reported.

