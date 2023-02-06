Anoushka Shankar picks Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Fall 2022 Couture gown for Grammys 2023

British-Indian sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar, who is the daughter of the legendary musician Pandit Ravi Shankar, graced the red carpet of the 2023 Grammys in a floral Rahul Mishra gown, straight from his Fall 2022 Haute Couture collection, on Sunday night.

Although Anoushka missed out on bagging a Grammy despite having two nominations this year, she made a major fashion statement with her attire on the red carpet.

In an interesting story shared by the performer on Instagram, the Rahul Mishra dress seriously came to her rescue when the dress she had planned to wear fell apart just four days before the biggest musical night of the year.

This year, Shankar also performed at the award ceremony with Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab. The artists collaborated on 'Udhero Na' last year and they performed the same song for the viewers on the Grammy stage.

For her makeup, she opted for a bronzed yet minimal look. With nude lips and light contour, she opted for a brown smokey eye and defined brows. For her hairstyle, she decided to keep things neat and clean with a sleek bun and a middle part, exuding a polished old Hollywood glam.

Meanwhile, another celebrity who opted for a gorgeous creation by an Indian designer was Cardi B. She wore Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's surreal, sculpture-like couture in blue colour. The stunning gown featured headgear, a sleek skirt, a dramatic train and some pleated structural features that flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head.

