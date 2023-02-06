Watch: India's Anoushka Shankar and Pakistan's Arooj Aftab perform at Grammy awards 2023

Music transcends boundaries and so it came as no surprise that Indian-origin-British musician Anoushka Shankar performed with Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab at Sunday's Grammy awards which were held in Los Angeles. Both the artist had collaborated on 'Udhero Na' last year and performed the haunting song on the Grammy stage on Sunday night.



This year, Anoushka was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories. Anoushka though lost in both categories. However, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode took home the Global Music Performance award for 'Bayethe' and 'Sakura' by Masa Takumi won the Music Album Grammy.



Arooj was also nominated for one Grammy Award this year. 'Udhero Na' received a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. This was the second Grammy nomination for Arooj who had last year been nominated in the Best New Artist category.