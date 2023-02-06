Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based composer, wins third Grammy Award, dedicates honour to India

On Sunday night, Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej picked up his career's third Grammy Award for 'Divine Tides', which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The album is his collaborative project with rock legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

To express gratitude and mark the special occasion, Ricky posted a picture on Instagram right after his Grammy win and wrote, "Super grateful, my 3rd Grammy Award."

In a statement shared with the media, the music composer said, "It feels absolutely surreal to win the biggest prize in music again for the third time. I am extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country India proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music."

He further added, "I'd like to thank the Recording Academy for this honour, my collaborators Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, Eric Schilling, and everyone else who made this album possible."

'Divine Tides', which is a nine-song album, aims to deliver the message of individuality and why each individual's life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all of humanity equally.

Kej, previously, won Grammys in 2015 and 2022 in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

It seems to be India's year at global showbiz! After the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards win of 'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S.Rajamouli directorial 'RRR', along with Oscar nominations for 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'All That Breathes', this Grammy win is a special one.

