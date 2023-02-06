Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce is now the most decorated artist in awards history

She is considered a Queen for a reason. Beyonce broke the record on Sunday night at the Grammy awards 2023 as she became the most decorated artist in the history of the awards. The singer won her 32nd Grammy award for best dance/electronic music album for her album 'Renaissance'. Aptly titled Grammys GOAT by host Trevor Naoh, Beyonce walked up on stage looking emotional and she was "and “just trying to receive this night."



In her winning speech, she thanked God, her late Uncle Johnny, a gay man who inspired her dancehall album Renaissance, her parents “for loving me and pushing me” and her “beautiful” husband Jay Z and three children. While giving a shout out to Uncle Johnny, she also thanked the queer community “for your love and for inventing the genre.” See full list of winners of Grammys 2023



With nine nominations this year, Beyonce is tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations ever, with the couple scoring 88 nods in their careers. Catch all the live updates of Grammy awards here



This year marked Beyonce`s first nominations in the dance/electronic categories, along with her R&B and general-field nods. Her `Renaissance` release was submitted in the best dance/electronic album rather than contending for the best R&B album.