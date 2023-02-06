Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce is now the most decorated artist in awards history
Story highlights
Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce created history at the 65th Grammy awards as she picked the award in the best dance/electronic music album category on Sunday. The award was her 32nd Grammy.
Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce created history at the 65th Grammy awards as she picked the award in the best dance/electronic music album category on Sunday. The award was her 32nd Grammy.
She is considered a Queen for a reason. Beyonce broke the record on Sunday night at the Grammy awards 2023 as she became the most decorated artist in the history of the awards. The singer won her 32nd Grammy award for best dance/electronic music album for her album 'Renaissance'. Aptly titled Grammys GOAT by host Trevor Naoh, Beyonce walked up on stage looking emotional and she was "and “just trying to receive this night."
In her winning speech, she thanked God, her late Uncle Johnny, a gay man who inspired her dancehall album Renaissance, her parents “for loving me and pushing me” and her “beautiful” husband Jay Z and three children. While giving a shout out to Uncle Johnny, she also thanked the queer community “for your love and for inventing the genre.” See full list of winners of Grammys 2023
With nine nominations this year, Beyonce is tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations ever, with the couple scoring 88 nods in their careers. Catch all the live updates of Grammy awards here
This year marked Beyonce`s first nominations in the dance/electronic categories, along with her R&B and general-field nods. Her `Renaissance` release was submitted in the best dance/electronic album rather than contending for the best R&B album.
Also see: Sparkling in midnight blue gown, Taylor Swift picks an early Grammy
At the 65th Grammy awards, Beyonce is nominated in the categories - `Record Of The Year` for `Break My Soul`, `Album Of The Year` for `RENAISSANCE`, `Song Of The Year` for `Break My Soul`, `Best Dance/Electronic Music Album` for `RENAISSANCE`, `Best R&B Performance` for `Virgo`s Groove`, `Best Traditional R&B Performance` for `Plastic Off the Sofa`, `Best R&B Song` for `Cuff It`, and `Best Song Written For Visual Media` for `Be Alive (From King Richard)`.
The Queen looked extremely beautiful and radiant in a metallic corset gown in champagne and silver hues.