Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Indian composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy
The music industry's biggest night, the Grammy Awards 2023 is here! This year's ceremony is taking place at will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena which was earlier known as Staples Center on February 5, 2023. Some of the biggest names of music will be walking the red carpet at the awards. With Beyonce leading the nomination list with 9 nods followed by Adele with 7 nominations, the event will witness a clash of the titans. The ceremony will have Trevor Noah once again playing the host of the Grammy Awards- the third time in a row.
The nominations were announced in late 2022 with Beyonce's album 'Renaissance' earned her the top spot with nine nods. Beyonce is now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband Jay -Z for the record. She has already won 28 Grammys in her career. Meanwhile, Beyonce is up against the likes of Adele, and Kendrick Lamar for the Album Of The Year. The annual awards is organised each year by the Recording Academy which has this year increased the number of voters for the awards, in a bid to be more inclusive and diverse. Artists like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras will be performing at the Grammy's this year.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Grammy Awards 2023:
Rapper Cardi B walked in at the 65th Grammy awards wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation. The blue cutout gown is from Gupta's Paris Haute Couture collection this year. Cardi B walked the red carpet with husband, rapper Offset. Cardi B is not up for any award this year but earlier this month it was announced that she would be presenting at the awards.
Making India proud for the third time, music composer Ricky Kej picked up his third Grammy award at Grammy Premiere ceremony on Sunday. Drummer and composer Stewart Copeland, record producer Herbert Waltl, and Indian composer Ricky Kej accepted the award for Best Immersive Audio Album during the pre-telecast show of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
While Beyonce is all set to become the artist with maximum Grammy wins this year, there was another African American women who created history at Grammys much before her. During the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999, Lauryn Hill made history as she won five Grammy Awards. She became the first African-American woman to win five Grammys in one year.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' has already fetched two awards at pre-ceremony. The singer will create history if she wins another award on Sunday ceremony as the artist with maxium Grammy wins. The bigger question is though that will Beyonce will the coveted Album Of The Year where she is pitted against Adele? We will find out in sometime.