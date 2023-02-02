Grammy Awards 2023: Who was the first African American woman to win five Grammy Awards in one year?

During the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999, Lauryn Hill made history as she won five Grammy Awards. She became the first African-American woman to win five Grammys in one year. Her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, received ten nominations. Often regarded as one of the greatest rappers of her time, Lauryn Hill has inspired several artists and musicians of the new era. In her entire career, Lauryn won eight Grammy Awards. To this day, no other female rapper has been able to break her record. The month of February is Black History Month. The Grammy Awards 2023 are also around the corner. It's the best time to recall the contributions of Lauryn Hill to the history of the African-American community and the music industry.

With that in mind, let's glance at the significant moments in the life of Lauryn Hill, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning african-american female rapper.

Lauryn Hill: Most popular woman in hip-hop

Lauryn Hill hailed from New Jersey, United States. She climbed the charts of R&B and hip-hop during the late 90s. Later, Hill starred in the soap opera As The World Turns and the movie Sister Act 2: Back in the habit. After releasing two albums with her group Fugees, she left Columbia University to pursue her interest in music.

In 1999, Lauryn Hill made history when her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn hill, got nominated in ten categories and won five. The categories included best new artist and Album of the Year.