Sparkling in midnight blue gown, Taylor Swift picks an early Grammy

It’s a great start for Taylor Swift as she kickstarted the Grammy Awards 2023 with a pre-telecast win. The Recording Academy announced that she won a Grammy for best music video for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ which she wrote, directed and starred in with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The announcement made it before the main event. So after it was revealed that she had won an early Grammy, the songstress hit the red carpet in a shimmering midnight blue gown embellished with thousands of crystals that shined with every move.

She wore a two-piece sparkling, midnight blue gown that featured a skirt and a matching crop top. She accessorised the look with red lips, hair pinned up and statement earrings of the same shade of blue as her dress for the evening.

Post the Grammy win, Taylor Swift took to Twitter to thank her fans and The Recording Academy for acknowledging her work. She wrote, “I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”