Kim Kardashian upset over Kanye West's claims of being kept away from his children

Kim Kardashian is upset with her estranged husband Kanye West. The rapper, in a recent interview, claimed that Kim had prevented him from entering her home and meeting their children as Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson was over.



Sources close to Kim though deny Kaye's claim. A source while speaking to PageSix said, "Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim`s kids, and it`s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she`s been spotted with him."



Still, West suggested Davidson was the reason he was unable to visit with his kids at their home in Hidden Hills.

In the interview, West claimed, "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate."



"So, at that point, security was in between me and my children," he said seemingly elaborating on an earlier clip from the interview where he said, "no security," would keep him from his children.



He continued, "But I didn`t want to argue about it. So, I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back, I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, `I want you to come upstairs and see something.` And it`s like, `Oh, Daddy can`t come see something. Daddy can`t come inside.` But that hadn`t been defined."

Entertainment Tonight first aired the clip from Lee`s sit-down with the rapper where he said, "I am the richest Black man and North`s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter."

Kanye then claimed that he was blocked because Kim's "new boyfriend" Davidson was inside.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North has some really mean things to say about her: Watch

"I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to," he said before ranting, "And, that's where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that.



He continued, "And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain`t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."



Kim is upset that Kanye has gone public about their differences. "She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters," the source said.

This is bizarre! Kanye West buys mansion opposite Kim Kardashian's amid divorce

"She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet, and always protected him," the source added.



Other sources told that Kardashian has been "trying to set healthy boundaries" and described Kanye's latest antics as him "throwing a tantrum."



"Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable (schedule)," the source said.

Kanye West named suspect in criminal battery investigation



"Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children," the source concluded.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of being married to Kanye West. Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson while Kanye West is now dating actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm they are dating with a steamy photo shoot