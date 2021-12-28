This is bizarre! Kanye West buys mansion opposite Kim Kardashian's amid divorce

In a bizarre twist to Kanye West-Kim Kardashian divorce, the rapper has reportedly bought a mansion right opposite the reality star’s house. He's paid $ 421,000 over the asking price for that mansion. The only thing that will ease between them with this development is sharing the custody of their kids.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian had paid Kanye West his share of the house that they shared so that she can continue living in it even after the divorce materialises. Kim lives with her four kids in the mansion – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim and Kanye have been going through their divorce since February 2021 after the rapper had a public meltdown and said some controversial things like taking a dig at Kim’s mother Kris Jenner or calling their first born child, North – an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian timeline: Romance, marriage and more

Meanwhile, Kanye West buying the mansion right opposite Kim’s comes days after he made a public appeal to the Kardashian to “run right back” at an event he attended with Drake. But Kim Kardashian is in no mood to rekindle her romance with him and has instead asked courts to speed up their divorce process as it has been going on since February.

Their divorce document had noted, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means...The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

